Fair Housing Essay, Poster & Video Contest

“Fair Housing: Making Dreams Come True” is the theme of this year’s annual Fair Housing Month art, essay and audio visual contest.

The contest is sponsored by the Palm Beach County Office of Equal Opportunity in collaboration with the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

Students in Palm Beach County are invited to create a poster, essay or video that conveys the message that it is illegal to discriminate in the sale or rental of housing because of race, color, religion, familial status, disability, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status and gender identity/expression. Students may submit only one entry for each category no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Third, fourth and fifth-grade students can submit a poster; sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students can submit a poster and/or essay; and ninth through 12th-grade students can submit an essay and/or a video.

First-place winners in elementary and middle school will be awarded $100. High school first-place winners will be awarded a tablet PC. Second-place winners will receive at least $50 at each level, and third place winners will be awarded at least $25 at each level.

Winners will be announced on March 31. Prizes will be awarded April 19 at a reception in West Palm Beach hosted by the Realtors Association and the Legal Aid Society.

For contest rules and more information, visit www.pbcgov.com/equalopportunity or contact Pamela Guerrier at (561) 355-4884 or pguerrie@pbcgov.org.

Briefs