Farm Credit To Speak At LGLA Meeting

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association (LGLA) will meet on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church at 13689 Okeechobee Blvd.

The program for the evening will be managers and officers of the Farm Credit, who will be discussing some of the advantages of doing business with them. They will give an overview of the commercial agricultural lending, residential lending and crop insurance.

Make a list of your cares and concerns and bring lots of questions for these speakers.

All residents are welcome to attend and share time with their neighbors. The public is welcome, but only members can make motions or vote on a motion.

For more information, contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs