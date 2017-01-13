FORCE Off-Road Hosts Cycling Time Trial And Toy Drive At Okeeheelee

Twenty-seven cyclists participated in the first Full FORCE Toys for Tots time trial sponsored by the Florida Off-Road Cycling Enthusiasts (FORCE) on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Okeeheelee Park South.

The best biker riders completed the Pinehurst mountain biking trail in under 30 minutes, and the fastest five men and four women will face off again in the March time trial at West Delray Regional Park.

In the men’s division, Victor Alber tied with Matt Nalesnik for first place with times of 24:31, followed by Scott Halleburton (25:11.6), Tom Rassiga (25:35.5) and Chris Buchanan (25:35.800). In the women’s division, Missy Michaels (31:44.2) took first, followed by Paty Doring (32:41.7), Martha Rassiga (32:57.2) and Maria Gomez (37:58).

First place women’s winner Michaels also organized a toy drive. Riders brought new and unwrapped toys for a girl or boy. Since 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program has been making its mission to collect gifts, distributing them to needy children, and FORCE was pleased to participate. FORCE also thanks Bicycle World for being marquee sponsors of the December event.

Full FORCE is an off-road mountain biking individual time trial series along courses built to encompass both naturally occurring terrain and artificial features like tabletops, berms and rollers. A sport for fans of adventure and adrenaline, off-road and mountain biking challenges cyclists with steep climbs, fast descents, quick turns and natural obstacles. Starting times are at equal intervals, staggered 30 seconds apart, and cyclists compete to complete the course in as short a time as possible. The next Full FORCE time trial is planned for March at West Delray Regional Park mountain bike trail, located at 10875 Atlantic Ave. The cost is $40 for a 12-month FORCE membership, trail waiver and T-shirt.

Florida Off-Road Cycling Enthusiasts (FORCE) is a not-for-profit organization, which encourages better biking events and experiences, and promotes mountain biking trails in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation oversees more than 14 miles of single track off-road bicycle trails. FORCE members also enjoy riding other regional parks, on local canal easements and other off-road venues. For more info., visit www.forcemtb.org.

ABOVE: Victor Alber tied with Matt Nalesnik for first place with times of 24m, 31s at December’s Full FORCE Time Trial & Toy Drive. Tom Rassiga took third, and the volunteer coordinator Tom Cornman is pictured behind the second podium.

