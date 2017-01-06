Generosity Abounds At Wellington Landings

Wellington Landings Middle School students and staff are a generous crowd. During the month of November, Wellington Landings collected more than a ton of food as part of the Food for Families food drive. More than 2,300 food items were collected, including many 50-pound bags of rice.

The food drive was sponsored by the National Junior Honor Society at Wellington Landings, with assistance from the student government. Food was collected through social studies classes. Miguel Torregrosa’s classes and Leslie Schmidt’s classes led the drive, collecting an average of six food items per student.

In another effort to help those in need in the community, the Kindness Ambassadors at Wellington Landings sponsored a “Socktober in October” drive, collecting more than 130 new pairs of socks to assist families in need.

Not neglecting our furry friends, the student government, in cooperation with the Kindness Ambassadors, led a drive to collect items for Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Dog bedding, dog toys, collars, and leashes were among the items collected to help the animal rescue organization. Ashley Mobilia led the collection effort.

ABOVE: Wellington Landings Middle School students collected more than 2,300 food items during the recent food drive.

