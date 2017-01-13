Grand Champions Tops Coca-Cola In Joe Barry Memorial Cup Action At IPC

The International Polo Club Palm Beach continued its exciting 2017 season with a day full of polo and social activities on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Grand Champions Polo Club and Coca-Cola faced each other in the featured game on the Engel & Völkers Championship Field with Grand Champions taking the win 10-6 to remain undefeated in 2017 Joe Barry Memorial Cup play.

Guests gathered in the newly renovated Pavilion to experience the sumptuous Pavilion Brunch, expanded Coco Polo Lounge and the famed after party. Top Wellington restaurateur Juan Gando brings his Fashion Cuisine brand to IPC’s Pavilion this year.

New brunch packages are available to get guests closer to the action. For $25, brunch ticket holders can upgrade their seats to the front row. Beverage package add-ons allow brunch goers to continue the party with bottles of Veuve Clicquot and Ketel One.

The Veuve Clicquot Champagne Garden lets guests show off their unique polo style. Every Sunday, fashionistas can be named Sunday’s Most Fashionable on the Field by using the hashtags #ClicquotStyle and #IPCSundayPolo.

The free Kids’ Fun Zone, sponsored by Wellington Regional Medical Center, allowed children to have fun during the match with bounce houses, lawn games and food from vendors such as KP Concessions and Sweet Treats.

Sponsored by Ketel One, the Ketel Kitchen provides guests with specialty Ketel One Vodka cocktail offerings, food and exclusive cocktail classes.

On the field last Sunday, Jonathan Marcus, vice president of marketing at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, opened the game with the coin toss. Abby Blake sang the national anthem.

The 2017 high-goal season continues with events every Sunday through April 23. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com.

ABOVE: Nic Roldan of Grand Champions Polo Club takes control of the ball. Photo by David Lominska

