Home Ownership Presentation On Jan. 25

Exit Realty Premier and Exit Realty Elite will host a presentation on “Home Ownership: More Affordable than Renting” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in Wellington.

Many believe that home ownership is out of reach, not realizing that owning may be more affordable than renting. You may even qualify for first-time homebuyer programs and receive downpayment assistance, even if you’ve owned a home before.

At this discussion, learn what options are available to you and the benefits of owning versus renting.

Seating is limited and an RSVP is required. Call today to reserve your seat. For more info., contact Anita Williams at Exit Realty Premier in Wellington at (561) 425-3255 or realtywithanita@gmail.com.

Briefs