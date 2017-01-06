Jump For Homesafe Jan. 14 At WEF

On Saturday, Jan. 14, HomeSafe will host its seventh annual Jump for HomeSafe at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington.

Guests will enjoy premier ringside seating for the world-class equestrian “Battle of the Sexes” competition, which pits teams of men and women against each other. Guests will also enjoy a buffet dinner, open bar and a silent auction.

This year’s co-chairs are Lillie Keenan, Hannah Patten, Samantha Wight and Emma Heise. All four are young competitive riders on the circuit. They also co-chaired last year’s event.

“HomeSafe is so appreciative of the continued support of the equestrian community,” CEO Matthew Ladika said. “It is exciting for us to once again be a part of the activities of the Winter Equestrian Festival.”

Sponsors for this year’s Jump for HomeSafe are the Steven E. Bernstein Family Foundation, the Patten Family Foundation, the Keenan family, the Wight Foundation, Old Willow Farms LLC and Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLL.

Tickets are $125 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.jumpforhomesafe.org or by calling (561) 383-9842. The party starts at 6 p.m.

Serving more than 16,000 infants, children and families each year in Palm Beach County, HomeSafe provides hope and healing for victims of child abuse and domestic violence. For more info., visit www.helphomesafe.org or call (561) 383-9800.

