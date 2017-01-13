Junior Black Belt Honored

Genbu-Kai Karate is proud to announce the promotion of its first junior black belt. During the studio’s annual holiday party, Kota Ramsey was presented with his Sho-Dan Ho (probationary red belt) and certificate. Ramsey started in the Ninja program (3 to 6 years old) in April 2010, and advanced to the rank of 7th kyu, the last beginner level. He then moved to the junior karate program, which he has been active in for the past six years, at least three times per week.

In Genbu-Kai, anyone testing for their first level black belt ranks, are presented with either a plain red or black belt. For juniors (under 18), a plain red belt is awarded, and (over 18), a plain black belt is awarded. After this initial promotion, students must wait and prove their dedication, and within a year’s time, are awarded their official Sho-Dan ranks (red or black belts), with their names embroidered on one side in Katakana, and the other side with the name of the organization.

In today’s society, many who test and pass this rank often quit shortly afterward, thinking they’ve reached the top. However, this is the first step in understanding the true essence of Budo (martial arts training).

Genbu-Kai Karate is conveniently located in the Wellington Marketplace shopping plaza. For more info., call (561) 804-1002 or visit www.floridagenbukai.com.

ABOVE: Kota Ramsey with Sensei Keith Moore.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports