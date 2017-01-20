JustWorld Gala At Belle Herbe Farm

JustWorld International Founder Jessica Newman hosted the nonprofit’s 14th annual JustWorld Gala, presented by the Palm Beach Masters and Caryl Philips and Frank Zeiss, on Friday, Jan. 13 at Belle Herbe Farm in Wellington. The event highlighted JustWorld’s equestrian ambassadors and featured a performance by Johnny Rez from The Voice. JustWorld helps 6,500 children a year through its work in Cambodia, Guatemala and Honduras with programs supporting education, leadership, nutrition, health and hygiene, helping children in impoverished communities have a brighter future. For more information, visit www.justworldinternational.org.

