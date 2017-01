Ed and Johanna Jurado of Wellington are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kaila Jurado, to John Berger. John is the son of Walter and Susan Berger of Dallas, Texas. John proposed to Kaila on Dec. 3 during a trip to New York City. A November wedding is being planned in Miami, and the couple will reside in Dallas.

