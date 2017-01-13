KCF Tennis Event Jan. 20

The Kids Cancer Foundation will hold a team tennis event, Serve up the Love for the Kids Cancer Foundation, on Friday, Jan. 20 starting at 5 p.m. at the Wellington Tennis Center (3100 Lyons Road, Wellington). The event will include a raffle and a silent auction. Teams will be captained by a professional and compete against each other for bragging rights and the Kids Cancer Foundation/Keller Williams Champion Cup. The $50 entry fee includes a T-shirt, tennis balls and court-side refreshments. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more info., call (561) 371-1298, e-mail michelle@kidscancersf.org or visit www.kidscancersf.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs