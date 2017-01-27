Kids Yard Sale In RPB Feb. 4

Kids growing too fast? Did they receive too many presents this year? Come clean out your child’s room or get great bargains for your ever-growing child at the 10th annual Kids Yard Sale on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in Royal Palm Beach. Items ranging from infants goods, clothing, jewelry, toys and kids athletic gear will be available at great prices in a relaxing park setting. For more info., call the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center at (561) 790-5149.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs