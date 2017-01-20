Kretzer Foundation Concert To Feature Maltz Jupiter Theatre Youth Company

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre Youth Touring Company will perform a special upcoming public benefit concert at the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlace.

As part of the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation’s monthly Music for the Mind concert series, the Youth Touring Company will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (payable at the door), with all proceeds directly benefiting the not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts.

Featuring 30 students in grades 4 through 12, the Youth Touring Company will perform a high-energy singing and dancing performance featuring everything from Broadway show tunes to Motown hits. Performing songs such as “At the Hop,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “When I Grow Up,” this show is perfect for all ages.

Held the third Tuesday of every month, Music for the Mind concerts feature musical groups from Palm Beach and Martin counties. All proceeds directly benefit the performing organization. For more info., call (561) 748-0036.

ABOVE: The Maltz Jupiter Theatre Youth Touring Company.

