Letter: County Water Connection Proposal Unfair

By at January 20, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

Recently, we received a letter from Palm Beach County indicating that our block (12 homes) was interested in extending the water main down our street so we could connect to the county water system.

All fine — except for those of us who don’t want it, don’t need it or can’t afford the expensive cost of running that line. However, if 51 percent say they want it, the rest of us just pay; whether we hook up or not. Here’s why we object to this unwanted, excessively expensive proposition:

1. Too expensive — in excess of $13,800 per household or $27,600-plus for each 230 feet of water pipe. In addition, each landowner will be responsible for the cost of running a line to their residence, plus permitting, a connection fee and the monthly bill.

2. Not needed — there’s nothing wrong with the water.

3. No concern for those unable or unwilling to pay.

4. If a party can’t afford or doesn’t want the service, the county will place a lien on the property to be paid over 20 years, plus a 5.5 percent interest charge. That amounts to a tax increase of $1,100-plus per year for 20 years.

5. We, for one, have invested in a good water system, which includes chlorination and reverse osmosis for drinking, and we take the time to care for it. Now we will be forced to pay this excessive connection fee, whether we want the service or not. Somehow this just doesn’t seem fair.

Dale and Phyllis Olmstead, The Acreage

