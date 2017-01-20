haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Letter: It Takes A Village To Save Animals

By at January 20, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

We are heartbroken and fearful, not only for our animals, but for our community, since we heard the horrific news of our neighbor’s cow found brutally butchered, a horse head in a nearby canal, stories circulating about dismembered goats and chickens being found, and puppies abandoned on the side of the road in a pillow case.

These helpless animals need us as a community to protect them. If you see or know something, please report it to the proper authorities. We are their voice. If you are unable to care for your animals or their litter, please contact us so that we can help guide you.

As founder and vice president of Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Inc., a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in western Palm Beach County, a small team of three, we are passionately dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of our community’s animals that may otherwise be euthanized. Our mission is to connect these animals with loving forever homes or provide sanctuary to disabled or elderly animals to live out their lives in peace and comfort.

In July 2016, we expanded with the purchase of a beautiful piece of land in Loxahatchee, bringing us closer to our ultimate goal of becoming a self-sustaining animal rescue and sanctuary, enabling us to save many, many more lives. Since then, with the diligent and tireless help of a handful of dear friends, selfless volunteers and generous donations from some amazing supporters who we affectionately call our “village angels,” we have made steady progress preparing the land for the animals and us to live on. Clearing, cleaning, digging, planting and so on.

In light of these horrific events nearby, in addition to a continual problem with trespassers on our property and minor theft, we have decided to fast-track our move to our Loxahatchee farm property to protect our animals, our property and be there for our neighbors as well. We must keep an eye out for one another; it takes a village. Our top priority is always the safety and comfort of lives.

We are calling upon you and the support of our community. We must be completely moved onto the Loxahatchee farm location by Feb. 1. This is a huge undertaking for our small team, but we are determined and highly motivated. I would be deeply and forever grateful for your support and the support of our community during the organization’s transition. One of the most important items is that approximately 600 feet of the property’s perimeter still needs to be secured with fencing, among a list of other vital items and tasks. Our urgent needs short list can be found on our web site and Facebook page.

With a gift of a company’s products and or services, we would happily make arrangements to provide the company with advertising on our web site and broadcast their care and compassion on our social media sites. Our greatest need is monetary donations, which will help us finalize our relocation and continue the build process. Donations to our organization are tax deductible. Volunteers with trucks are appreciated as well to help us transport items. Opportunities for community service hours are also available. If you are unable to donate or volunteer, please contribute a moment of your time sharing this with someone you know.

To contact us at Barky Pines, call (561) 402-1451, e-mail barkypines@gmail.com or visit www.barkypinesanimalrescue.com.

Elizabeth Accomando, Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary

Letters

