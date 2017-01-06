Letter: Patrick Murphy: Serving Has Been An Honor

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches over the past four years in Congress, and I am so proud of what we have been able to accomplish during this time. From securing funding to help address the crisis in our waterways to helping thousands of residents navigate federal agencies and receive their earned benefits — I always put our community first.

I came to Congress to work as an independent thinker toward bipartisan solutions, to not only move our community forward but also our nation. To that end, I started the United Solutions Caucus with like-minded members and together introduced major legislation to cut billions in government waste, fraud and abuse.

Working across party lines with fellow members of Florida’s Congressional Delegation, we passed legislation to improve the flood insurance market and provided funding to fight citrus greening.

As a member of the Intelligence Committee, we were able to pass important provisions to keep our country and the American people safe. I am also proud to have stood in strong support of efforts to strengthen Social Security and Medicare, protect women’s rights and move equality forward.

I am hopeful that as the new voice for Florida’s 18th Congressional District, Congressman-Elect Brian Mast will continue the progress we have made — both locally and nationally — to put people before politics. Please know that I will never stop fighting for what is right for the people of Florida.

Rep. Patrick E. Murphy, Florida’s 18th Congressional District

