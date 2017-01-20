haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

My Clerks Are Dragging Me Into To Modern World

By at January 20, 2017 | 12:00 am | Print

THE SONIC BOOMER

The younger clerks at my antiques shop staged a revolt, tied me to a chair and forced me to learn social media. I mean, I have a Facebook account, but the 20-somethings don’t embrace that as much now that their parents and grandparents are spending their halcyon days connecting with “friends” they barely know and surreptitiously looking up old high school sweethearts.

No, my clerks told me that I need to stay current. They felt that bombarding iPhone drifters with photos of our merchandise was a better idea. They had all kinds of valid arguments about getting new people into the store, people who are meandering through Google as they enjoy a Sunday drive (hopefully not actually driving themselves).

As a person who gets annoyed by something as simple as an unsolicited advertising flier in the mail, I was skeptical. But they had put together a college-level presentation on why social media is an important marketing tool. They noted the 1.79 billion Facebook users, the popularity of Twitter among those with short attention spans, the numerous ways to share a single photo via Instagram, etc. So, I said OK.

They then patiently led me through the 115 fun steps needed to get up to date. Well, the first 75 steps happened when it was discovered that I accidentally have two Facebook accounts for the store, one with a zillion followers but no updates and the other one with 16 followers but all kinds of interesting facts and photos, largely unread. This, they told me, needed to be corrected.

They also tried to talk me into Twitter. I was on Twitter for a while, way back when Twittering was new, but keeping my rambling to 140 characters is next to impossible. I mean, I do need room for the punchline! And, unlike some, I don’t use it as my personal e-mail. I have e-mail for that.

Long story short — after working with the kids for three hours, I have a shiny new Instagram account that allows me to take pictures and send them out into the ionosphere for casual viewing by people I don’t know and probably never will. I can do this as often as I like! I can do this every minute of every day! I can do this until I get a blister on my “share” finger! Huzzah!

What I really learned today was that absolutely enormous chunks of time are being diverted from physical work in order to keep in touch with the outside world. Come to think of it, I now understand why I’m on hold so long, why the people I need to speak to are “in the back room,” why it takes forever for the diners at the restaurant to vacate their seats, why couples don’t look each other in the eye anymore, why “drive defensively” is my new mantra and why it is no longer possible for an Irishman to arrive in heaven half an hour before the devil knows he’s dead.

I’m exhausted and, now, some 1.79 billion people know it.

Deborah Welky

