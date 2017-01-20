Palm Beach Atlantic’s Online Programs Climb In Magazine Rankings

U.S. News & World Report ranked Palm Beach Atlantic University at 28th in its Best Online Education Programs for 2017, rising from 34th last year.

Now, Palm Beach Atlantic is tied with Central Michigan University, Creighton University, Georgia College & State University, Marist College, Robert Morris University, Southeast Missouri State University and Wayne State University. U.S. News assessed 1,328 online degree programs.

“Palm Beach Atlantic continually strives for innovation in online learning,” University President William M.B. Fleming Jr. said. “With that goal top of mind, the university recently selected Canvas by Instructure as PBA’s new learning management system after extensive study involving faculty, students and staff. We like the customization that Canvas offers and believe that this tool positions PBA well to remain among the top universities for online learning in the United States.”

Palm Beach Atlantic offers four bachelor’s degree programs online: ministry, organizational management, nursing and psychology. In addition, the university presently offers one online master’s degree program.

