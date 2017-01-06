Palm Beach Opera Singers Visit WLMS

The Palm Beach Opera Young Artists performed a great show for students at Wellington Landings Middle School on Dec. 12. Each year, the Kravis Center sends singers out to tour schools in Palm Beach County to allow students to experience opera first hand. Students learn what it takes to make a career in the classical music world. Performers on Dec. 12 were Brooklyn Snow (soprano), Sam Hinkle (baritone) and Cory Battey (pianist and coach). The performers sang selections from Mozart’s Magic Flute and Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance. The students in the music department at Wellington Landings look forward to this event every year.

