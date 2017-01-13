PBCHS Broncos Host Holiday Basketball Tournament

BY GENE NARDI From Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, the Palm Beach Central High School basketball program hosted its first-ever holiday basketball tournament.

Eight teams from Martin County to Miami-Dade County competed in the three-day event. Teams in attendance were the host Broncos, along with Christopher Columbus, Seminole Ridge, Miramar, Atlantic, Florida Christian, Suncoast and Jensen Beach high schools.

“This was the first year of the tournament,” Bronco head coach Jason Pitman said. “My assistants and area coaches have been trying to get me to host a holiday tournament for the last couple of years, and it worked out this year that we were able to work out the details.”

The Broncos won their first game 71-41 against Jensen Beach. The Broncos jumped out to a 10-3 lead against the Falcons early, but allowed Jensen Beach to get back into the game and tie it at 15-15 to end the first period. The Falcons took the lead in the second 21-15, not allowing the Broncos to score early in the second period. Palm Beach Central did rally back under Tre Jackson, who took a ball and dumped it in from under the board to tie it at 23-23, but the Falcons eventually closed the first half 26-25.

The Broncos launched a comeback, scoring 46 second-half points led by Gyvicht Geneus; the standout guard put up 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jackson had 13 points and four steals. The Broncos also forced 22 turnovers to help propel them into the lead and eventually the 71-41 victory.

The win set the Broncos up to meet Florida Christian in the second round. At the end of regulation, the Broncos were tied 58-58 but eventually fell 68-65 in overtime to the Patriots.

Palm Beach Central’s Theo Deluca played tight defense despite the Patriots’ James Keller hitting an off-balance three at the top of the key with three seconds left to play for the win. Geneus put up 21 points, and Drew Potter had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Broncos.

The loss placed the Broncos in their final round for third place against Miramar, which they lost 69-62. With the defeat, the Broncos placed fourth overall. Geneus recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds.

“I enjoyed having four local teams being able to play four out-of-area teams.” Pitman said. “I look forward to next year’s match-ups.”

He considered the tournament a success.

“I had some terrific Wellington community support from local restaurants that provided food for event volunteers, coaches and referees,” Pitman said. “Buffalo Wild Wings has been a great supporter of our basketball program.”

Pitman said that there are already plans for another tournament next year.

“We were able to connect with Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and C.R. Chicks,” he said. “I want everyone to know we couldn’t do this event without the help of these restaurants. I really appreciate their support throughout this tournament.”

ABOVE: Bronco Gyvicht Geneus splits the Jensen Beach defenders for a lay-up.

