PBCHS Students Volunteer At Peggy Adams

By at January 20, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

Members of Palm Beach Central High School’s Animal Rescue Club welcomed World War II veteran Lewis Doelling to join them on Dec. 10 for their recent work day at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

While at the shelter, group members mopped floors and socialized the cats and dogs. Students spent two afternoons in November making 25 fleece blankets to donate to the organization. Pet food and other items needed by the shelter were donated as well.

When speaking about the school’s Animal Rescue Club, Alyssa Thibodeau, club co-president, said, “We know we can’t change the lives of every animal in the world, but changes in our area can lead to bigger changes elsewhere.”

Club members have organized several work day events at Peggy Adams this year and are getting a team ready for the Barry Crown Walk for the Animals on March 11. “The walk with Peggy Adams is a great way to come together with our peers and other members of the community to show our love for animals,” said Jayme Deramus, club co-president.

ABOVE: PBCHS students and Lewis Doelling show off fleece blankets.

