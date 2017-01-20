Polo For A Purpose Supports LLS

Polo for a Purpose was held Monday, Jan. 16 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The event was led by co-chairs P.J. Rizvi, Visse Wedell and Penny Bradley, along with honorary chair Brandon Phillips, a polo player and lymphoma survivor. For the fourth annual event, something new was added — a concert by Gipsy Sound Revolution. To learn more, visit www.poloforapurpose.org.

