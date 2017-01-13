haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Premier Equestrian Ends Trainer’s Footing Problems

By at January 13, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Sahar Daniel Hirosh, an Israeli FEI dressage rider based out of New Hope, Pa., and Wellington, has a busy schedule showing, training and caring for 16 horses.

The last thing the young professional needed was to deal with poor arena footing. Hirosh’s Pennsylvania facility suffered from arenas that did not seem to hold moisture, no matter what he tried. Three arena watering and drags were needed daily. The footing became a big problem, until Hirosh found the solution by enlisting the help of arena footing expert Premier Equestrian.

“It’s an awesome story,” Hirosh said. “We only spend four or five months up north before heading to Florida for the winter, so a total reconditioning of an arena for such a short time didn’t make sense. So I called Heidi Zorn, president of Premier Equestrian, and she was awesome. We sent Premier some samples of our footing, and they looked at it and found a way to make it work for us within our budget.”

Premier Equestrian recommended that Hirosh add ArenaAid to his sand. The nylon and polyester fibers mix with the sand to give it structure, and this resulted in increased stability and grip. The ArenaAid fibers hold moisture while also providing cushion and rebound.

“The footing ended up better than some of the footing we have here in Florida,” Hirosh said. “It solved all the problems we were having — and they were bad! But Premier’s solution was affordable, and now I water it with the automatic sprinklers one time each day and drag it one time. It was amazing what they did.”

Hirosh left his arenas in Premier Equestrian’s hands while on a trip in Europe for a week, and when he returned, the footing was completely improved. “Premier really came through for me,” he said.

But that’s not the end of the story.

“Once I shared my story with other people, they came to me and said, ‘We have the same problem,’” Hirosh recalled.

He invited them to his barn to see the transformation for themselves. “Then Premier worked with them and fixed their footing problems, as well,” he said. “The new footing made a huge difference for me, my clients and the horses.”

With 16 horses in his care, including three of his own, the busy trainer will next compete experienced as well as young horses during the 2017 winter equestrian season in Wellington.

For more than a decade, Premier Equestrian has offered equestrians affordable, high-quality arena footing, dressage arenas built from advanced materials, dressage arena packages, horse jumps, and barn and stable equipment.

Request a catalog, arena footing sample or arena sand analysis by calling (800) 611-6109 or visiting www.premierequestrian.com.

ABOVE: Grand Prix dressage trainer Sahar Daniel Hirosh is happy with his new arena footing.

