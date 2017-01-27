haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Presidents Project Charitable Performance Feb. 7 In Royal Palm Beach

By at January 27, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Presidents Project Charitable Performance Feb. 7 In Royal Palm Beach

Presidents Project Inc., a nonprofit organization, will host a special one-day performance of the national touring company “Presidents and Their First Ladies, Dramatically Speaking” on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (101 Civic Way, Royal Palm Beach).

The veteran acting/writing couple William and Sue Wills have 34 U.S. presidential couples in their repertoire. This program, “The Roosevelts of New York,” will focus on Theodore and Edith Roosevelt and then Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Theodore and Franklin were fifth cousins, while Eleanor and Franklin were fifth cousins once removed. Edith, meanwhile, was a childhood friend of Theodore. Between 1901 to 1945, these amazing couples led the nation for 20 years. Although of different political parties, both inspired the nation with hope and strength.

William and Sue Wills will receive no compensation for this performance, and all net proceeds will be donated to the Independence Fund, which provides motorized all-terrain wheelchairs for severely wounded veterans, and support for their caregivers.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.presidentsproject.org. Donations can also be made at the web site. Checks for tickets or donations can also be sent to Presidents Project Inc., 1853 Linden Road, Winter Park, FL 32792.

 

ABOVE: William and Sue Wills as President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor.

Briefs News Royal Palm Beach

Related Posts

Post Your Comments