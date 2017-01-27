Presidents Project Charitable Performance Feb. 7 In Royal Palm Beach

Presidents Project Inc., a nonprofit organization, will host a special one-day performance of the national touring company “Presidents and Their First Ladies, Dramatically Speaking” on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (101 Civic Way, Royal Palm Beach).

The veteran acting/writing couple William and Sue Wills have 34 U.S. presidential couples in their repertoire. This program, “The Roosevelts of New York,” will focus on Theodore and Edith Roosevelt and then Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Theodore and Franklin were fifth cousins, while Eleanor and Franklin were fifth cousins once removed. Edith, meanwhile, was a childhood friend of Theodore. Between 1901 to 1945, these amazing couples led the nation for 20 years. Although of different political parties, both inspired the nation with hope and strength.

William and Sue Wills will receive no compensation for this performance, and all net proceeds will be donated to the Independence Fund, which provides motorized all-terrain wheelchairs for severely wounded veterans, and support for their caregivers.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.presidentsproject.org. Donations can also be made at the web site. Checks for tickets or donations can also be sent to Presidents Project Inc., 1853 Linden Road, Winter Park, FL 32792.

ABOVE: William and Sue Wills as President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor.

