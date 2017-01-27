Realtors Commercial Alliance Installs 2017 Officers

At its 2017 annual installation, the Realtors Commercial Alliance of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, a division of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches (RAPB), installed Scott Field of Realty Associates as president.

Other officers installed for a one-year term are: Ken Duke of Illustrated Properties Commercial as president-elect, Robert Goldstein of Hospitality Consultants as secretary, Christina Morrison of Carmel Real Estate & Management as treasurer, and Douglas Rooks of Century 21 All Professional as Treasure Coast chairman.

In addition, Arnold Broussard of the Realty Group of the Palm Beaches, Michael Golieb of American Property Exchange, Erik Johnson of Genesis Commercial Group, Gretchen Krise and Blair Lee of Lighthouse Realty Services and John Schmidt of Cornerstone Realty will serve as 2017 directors.

The new board was sworn in by John Slivon, president of the RAPB.

Field has been selling real estate in Florida since 2002 after a diverse career in management consulting and senior management positions.

Field was named RCA’s “Realtor of the Year” for 2014 and is a 2015 National Commercial award winner. He has been affiliated with RCA since 2002.

“I’m honored to be leading the Realtors Commercial Alliance as 2017 president, with the distinct pleasure of serving with our distinguished board of directors, under the dynamic leadership of President John Slivon and CEO Dionna Hall,” he said. “RCA will be focused on expanding member opportunities for personal and professional growth.”

Field promised that RCA will build on its community outreach programs and foster greater involvement between the RCA, RAPB and the greater South Florida community.

“We are very excited about the opportunities for our organization’s growth under Scott Fields’ leadership in 2017,” said Belinda Krause, executive director of RCA.

RCA has more than 370 Realtor and affiliate members dedicated to serving the commercial real estate industry. The mission of the Realtors Commercial Alliance of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast is to support its members by identifying their needs; developing, promoting and providing programs and services to enhance the members’ ability to conduct their individual business successfully, with integrity and competency; and promoting the preservation of the right to own, transfer and use real property.

Learn more about RCA by visiting www.rcapb.com or by calling (561) 727-2773.

ABOVE: RAPB President John Slivon and RCA President Scott Field after his swearing-in ceremony.

