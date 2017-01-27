haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Realtors Commercial Alliance Installs 2017 Officers

By at January 27, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Realtors Commercial Alliance Installs 2017 Officers

At its 2017 annual installation, the Realtors Commercial Alliance of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, a division of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches (RAPB), installed Scott Field of Realty Associates as president.

Other officers installed for a one-year term are: Ken Duke of Illustrated Properties Commercial as president-elect, Robert Goldstein of Hospitality Consultants as secretary, Christina Morrison of Carmel Real Estate & Management as treasurer, and Douglas Rooks of Century 21 All Professional as Treasure Coast chairman.

In addition, Arnold Broussard of the Realty Group of the Palm Beaches, Michael Golieb of American Property Exchange, Erik Johnson of Genesis Commercial Group, Gretchen Krise and Blair Lee of Lighthouse Realty Services and John Schmidt of Cornerstone Realty will serve as 2017 directors.

The new board was sworn in by John Slivon, president of the RAPB.

Field has been selling real estate in Florida since 2002 after a diverse career in management consulting and senior management positions.

Field was named RCA’s “Realtor of the Year” for 2014 and is a 2015 National Commercial award winner. He has been affiliated with RCA since 2002.

“I’m honored to be leading the Realtors Commercial Alliance as 2017 president, with the distinct pleasure of serving with our distinguished board of directors, under the dynamic leadership of President John Slivon and CEO Dionna Hall,” he said. “RCA will be focused on expanding member opportunities for personal and professional growth.”

Field promised that RCA will build on its community outreach programs and foster greater involvement between the RCA, RAPB and the greater South Florida community.

“We are very excited about the opportunities for our organization’s growth under Scott Fields’ leadership in 2017,” said Belinda Krause, executive director of RCA.

RCA has more than 370 Realtor and affiliate members dedicated to serving the commercial real estate industry. The mission of the Realtors Commercial Alliance of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast is to support its members by identifying their needs; developing, promoting and providing programs and services to enhance the members’ ability to conduct their individual business successfully, with integrity and competency; and promoting the preservation of the right to own, transfer and use real property.

Learn more about RCA by visiting www.rcapb.com or by calling (561) 727-2773.

ABOVE: RAPB President John Slivon and RCA President Scott Field after his swearing-in ceremony.

Business

Related Posts

Post Your Comments