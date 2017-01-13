Register Now For The Wellington Kids Triathlon Returning In April 2017

Calling all young athletes: Get ready to swim, bike and run in Wellington’s Annual Kids Triathlon. This exciting and challenging endurance event takes place on Sunday, April 2, beginning at the Wellington Aquatics Complex (12072 W. Forest Hill Blvd.).

The Wellington Kids Triathlon is limited to children born between 2003 and 2013, and is designed as an introduction to a multi-sport endurance event within a safe and positive environment. The top male and female finishers in each age group will receive a trophy, and all participants will receive a medal. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt for each competitor.

How long each participant swims, bikes and runs is determined by age.

The deadline to register is by noon on Monday, March 27. Participants can register online at www.active.com. No race day registrations will be accepted.

All competitors must be current USA Triathlon (USAT) members. Registration is limited to the first 250 entries, so register early to secure your spot.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports