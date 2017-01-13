Rep. Frankel To Host Healthcare Rally Jan. 15

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Congresswoman Lois Frankel will host a rally protesting plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act and change Medicare.

The rally, set for 2 p.m. at the FoundCare office (2330 S. Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach) is part of Congressional Democrats’ Day of Action, “Our First Stand: Save Health Care.” Featured at the event will be South Floridians who will share personal stories about how their lives were impacted by the Affordable Care Act.

Joining Frankel will be Yolette Bonnet of FoundCare, Lauren Goodhue of Planned Parenthood, Betsy Marville of SEIU, Stephen Hinkel of Health Force, Dr. Joan Waitkevicz of NOW, Dr. Brent Schillinger of Florida CHAIN and others.

For more info., call Frankel’s office at (561) 998-9045.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs