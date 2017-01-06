Rosarian Kids Stack Up A New World Record

A total of 172 Rosarian Academy Lower School students participated in the 2016 Stack Up to set a new Guinness Book of World Records record in sport stacking on Nov. 17.

A total of 2,590 schools and organizations from 30 countries around the world worked together to beat last year’s number of 618,394 stackers. With a total of 622,809 stackers, this year’s stackers set a new record.

For four consecutive years, Rosarian Academy Lower School students have helped break the World Record for “Most People Sport Stacking at Multiple Locations in One Day.” The entire Rosarian Lower School, kindergarten through grade four, participated.

Sport stacking has been termed a “track meet for your hands at warp speed.” It’s an exciting sport where students up stack and down stack 12 specially designed cups called speed stacks in predetermined sequences as fast as they can. Stackers race against the clock, compete in relays and often combine sport stacking with fitness challenges as part of physical education classes.

The Rosarian Academy, founded in 1925, educates students from early childhood through eighth grade. The independent, Catholic school is located on Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach and is sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters. Complimentary bus service is offered throughout Palm Beach County.

For more information, visit www.rosarian.org or call (561) 345-3106.

ABOVE: Rosarian Academy fourth grader Chloe McGann competes in the sport stacking relay.

