Royal Palm Beach Girl Scouts Enjoy Annual Safety Training With PBSO And PBCFR

Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office District 9 and Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Station 28 recently spent the day teaching local Girl Scouts crime prevention and fire safety tips. This is done annually before cookie sales begin. The scouts were able to meet Piper, a member of PBSO K-9 Unit, sit in a patrol vehicle and on the PBSO ATV while sirens were on, as well as spray water with a fire hose and see a Jaws of Life demonstration.

