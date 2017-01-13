haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

RPB American Legion Plans Installation Of Officers On Feb. 2

By at January 13, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

RPB American Legion Plans Installation Of Officers On Feb. 2

American Legion Post 367 of Royal Palm Beach met Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center to make plans for the upcoming year.

The annual installation of officers will take place Thursday, Feb. 2 at the monthly meeting.

Chaplain Jim Hart, a member of the Rotary Club of Royal Palm Beach, noted that at a recent meeting, he learned about a group that collects plastic bags.

“Local Catholic ladies are collecting plastic bags, like we get at Publix when we go buy our groceries. They collect them, they weave them into blankets and mats, and they give them to people living under bridges,” he said. “I had no idea that there were this many people who needed this kind of help.”

Hart asked post members to save their bags for the next meeting, and he would bring them to the ladies to let them continue to make mats for the homeless.

“What is a homeless person? A homeless person is someone who has lost faith in humanity,” Hart said. “That’s the only thing I can think about, and it bothers me to no end that there are people here in our country, in our community, who don’t know where to go. They’re part of the veterans who are committing suicide because they don’t know where to go. We have got to try to show them the way.”

The next meeting will take place Thursday, Feb. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend. Civilians are requested to call before attending. Veterans are invited to just show up at meetings, prior RSVPs are not necessary. For more information, call Ray Nazareth at (561) 293-1203.

 

ABOVE: Chaplain Jim Hart, Commander John Castro, incoming Vice Commander Bill Jackowski and incoming Service Officer Jason Oliveras.

News Royal Palm Beach

Related Posts

Post Your Comments