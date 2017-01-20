RPB Strikers U11 Win In Wellington

The Royal Palm Beach Strikers U11 girls are champions once again. They brought home a championship at the 2017 Wellington Shootout after defeating Wellington Wave Cosmos 5-1 in the finals. Shown here are: (L-R) coach Maria Edworthy, Aaliyah Lobo, Savannah Edworthy, Cora Anderson, Alexa Hernandez, Reagan Lopez, Nirvani Balkaran, Briana Jones, Anaya Thomas, Olivia Cuenot, Leyla Colman, Kaitlyn Classen, Allison Andrade and coach John Edworthy.

