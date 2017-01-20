RPBHS Boys Soccer Team Holds On To Defeat Rams 1-0

BY GENE NARDI

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Royal Palm Beach High School boys soccer team hosted Palm Beach Lakes High School and held on to defeat the Rams 1-0.

One goal was all that was needed for the Wildcats to improve their overall record to 16-4-5 on the season.

The Wildcats also used the game to prepare the squad for the district tournament next week. Royal Palm Beach will host the tournament and be seeded fourth for the series.

Both teams displayed great speed from the first whistle, and both created chances on the attacking third but came up empty in the first half. The Rams relied on a long-ball style of play to use their speed, but a solid defensive back for the Wildcats swept away all threats.

Palm Beach Lakes did have four shots on frame before the half, but Royal Palm Beach goalkeeper Roshane Peters denied each go-ahead chance, and the contest was scoreless at halftime.

In the 55th minute, striker John Pompilus drove the only goal in from about 10 yards out. Pompilus struck the ball past the Rams’ goalkeeper off a cross from Azana Clark on the near side that was a line drive to the front of the net, where Pompilus struck the ball.

Royal Palm Beach’s defense continued to play well against an anxious Palm Beach Lakes attack. Peters came up big twice to preserve his clean sheet on the night. The final push from the Rams came in the final minute, where a shot hit the post and was deflected by Peters, then a defender. Royal Palm Beach weathered the storm to preserve the 1-0 win.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a road game against Boynton Beach High School, but results were not available by press time.

Royal Palm Beach earned the fourth seed for postseason play and will host the district tournament, which begins Monday, Jan. 23 and will run through the week.

ABOVE: Royal Palm Beach’s Azana Clarke hits the cross that leads to the winning goal for the Wildcats.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Royal Palm Beach Sports