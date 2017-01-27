RPBHS Students Announced As Poster Contest Finalists

Royal Palm Beach High School recently announced that it has two finalists in the seventh annual Alcohol Prevention Poster Contest. The contest encourages Palm Beach County students to create bus posters promoting an alcohol-free lifestyle for students in an engaging accessible format for other students. Dustin Mohr (digital), shown above, and Hally Stoop (freestyle) are both finalists. The posters are on display at the South Florida Fair until Jan. 29.

Schools