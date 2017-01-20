Salvation Army Needs Donations

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County helps those in need, and one of the basic necessities is food. Due to an increase in those who rely on assistance to feed themselves, supplies are low. Needed items are canned goods with pull tops, cereal, pasta with sauce, drink mixes, rice, peanut butter and jelly, among other items. Non-perishable food or cash donations may be made Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Salvation Army locations. For info., visit www.salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach.

