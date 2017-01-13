Seagull Services Seeks Run/Walk Volunteers

Seagull Services needs volunteers to help on the sidelines at the Honda Classic 5K Run/Walk presented by Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, and proceeds will benefit the programs of Seagull Services. Participants race through the picturesque grounds of the historic Champion Golf Course. Register for the race at www.thehondaclassic.com/pages/5k.

Volunteers assist the day of the event with checking in race participants, handing out race medals and awards, and other race day tasks. To volunteer, contact Director of Special Events Elizabeth McDermott at emcdermott@seagull.org or (561) 842-5814, ext. 111.

Seagull Services was founded in 1979 and provides advocacy and educational, social, vocational and residential programs for teens and adults with developmental disabilities. Since 2011, the Honda Classic 5K Run/Walk has benefited the programs of Seagull Services.

Briefs