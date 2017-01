HomeSafe recently hosted its seventh annual Jump for HomeSafe event at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington. Pictured above are HomeSafe Board Member Cherie Copenhaver, co-chairs Emma Heise, Lillie Keenan and Samantha Wight, and HomeSafe CEO Matt Ladika. More than $18,000 was raised for HomeSafe programs that help victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

