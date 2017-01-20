Shopping Party At Dressage Connection In Wellington

The Dressage Connection teamed up with Barbara Biernat of the California-based Horse & Rider Equestrian Boutique to host a shopping party for the Wellington equestrian community on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The party was a success, with a fun open house and sidewalk shopping that featured not only products from the Dressage Connection’s impressive line of equipment but also the gorgeous equestrian fashions for which the Horse & Rider Boutique, located in Encinitas, Calif., has become famous.

The evening was capped off by champagne toasts and an impromptu performance by Charles Tota, owner of the Dressage Connection, and well-known Wellington musician Jimmy DiBattista.

Wednesday’s event was attended by several prominent equestrians.

Not to worry if you missed the party, though. Horse & Rider’s merchandise will remain on sale in the store all winter season. The Dressage Connection is located at 2500 Fairlane Farms Road,Suite 10, in Wellington. For more information, call (561) 790-7858 or visit www.thedressageconnection.com.

ABOVE: Dressage Connection owner Charles Tota, Canadian Olympian Evi Strasser, Horse & Rider Boutique owner Barbara Biernat and Tanya Strasser.

Business