Southern Bell Reunion Jan. 17 At Fairgrounds

The first reunion of employees of Southern Bell, Bellsouth and AT&T will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Southern Bell Museum at Yesteryear Village.

The Southern Bell Museum is in a house built in 1931 by the Hock Family that was originally on 10th Avenue and Boutwell Road in Lake Worth. The building was moved to Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds in 2003 by the Telephone Pioneers of America. This building is now full of 140 years of great telephone memories, from a replica of Alexander Graham Bells original invention to a phone from the John F. Kennedy mansion in Palm Beach that was a direct line to the White House when he was president.

Former volunteers of the museum will be honored. For more info., call Brenda Kilgore at (561) 236-8748.

Briefs