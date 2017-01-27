SRHS ESOL Students Visit The Everglades

Seminole Ridge High School ESOL students, accompanied by environmental science teacher Kevin Lasagna and ESOL facilitators Cary Lorenz and Mayra Henry, visited the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to learn about the dynamics of the Everglades. The students learned more about ecosystems, the symbiotic relationships among the life forms of the Everglades, and the importance of protecting that amazing and unique system.

IT Academy Joins Cybersecurity Conference — The SRHS information technology academy held a hands-on cybersecurity hands workshop Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 in the school’s media center conference room and traveled to Miami on Jan. 12 to present at the “S4X17” annual cybersecurity conference.

Matthew Luallen from cybati.org, a strategic and practical security education and consulting company, worked with the students to make them aware of the cybersecurity challenges present in the everyday world and how to respond and find solutions to attacks.

Hawks Reach Out to Military Alumna — Under the sponsorship of world languages teacher Charmaine Carey-Lewis, members of the French National Honor Society chapter, along with students in French classes, sent a care package including clothing and personal care items to Class of 2014 alumna Shelby Pollard and her platoon serving in Korea. “You guys did us a big favor,” said Pollard in a video sent to the students. “All of us here are really, really grateful.”

ABOVE: Matthew Luallen and information technology academy teacher Rebecca Vadakara with SRHS students who took part in the cybersecurity conference.

