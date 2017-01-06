‘Start With The Y’ Breakfast Jan. 11 In WPB

The YWCA of Palm Beach County will present the third breakfast in the series of four focusing on women’s health issues on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Embassy Suites Hotel (1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach) with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the program at 8 a.m. The topic is “Human Trafficking,” with speakers Dr. Heidi Schaeffer and Liisa Spinello.

Schaeffer earned her degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine and subsequently trained in internal medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She has been a licensed Florida physician since 2000. She is a member of the American Woman’s Medical Association and its Physicians Against the Trafficking of Humans Committee. She has been part of the KidSafe Foundation board for three years. She is vice president of the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches.

Spinello, a native of West Palm Beach, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Virginia. She also studied psychology and economics abroad at Reading University in England. Spinello has worked as a case manager for the Florida Department of Children & Families and has been the sexual assault care coordinator at Palm Beach County Victim Services since 2006. She is a board member and treasurer of the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches.

“Florida ranks third in the nation in the prevalence of trafficking victims,” YWCA CEO Suzanne Turner said. “Addressing this issue is timely since January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.”

Tickets are $35 per person and $350 for a table of 10. For more information, or to make a reservation, call (561) 640-0050, ext. 134, visit www.ywcapbc.org and select “Events.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs