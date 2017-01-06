haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

‘Start With The Y’ Breakfast Jan. 11 In WPB

By at January 6, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The YWCA of Palm Beach County will present the third breakfast in the series of four focusing on women’s health issues on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Embassy Suites Hotel (1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach) with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the program at 8 a.m. The topic is “Human Trafficking,” with speakers Dr. Heidi Schaeffer and Liisa Spinello.

Schaeffer earned her degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine and subsequently trained in internal medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She has been a licensed Florida physician since 2000. She is a member of the American Woman’s Medical Association and its Physicians Against the Trafficking of Humans Committee. She has been part of the KidSafe Foundation board for three years. She is vice president of the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches.

Spinello, a native of West Palm Beach, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Virginia. She also studied psychology and economics abroad at Reading University in England. Spinello has worked as a case manager for the Florida Department of Children & Families and has been the sexual assault care coordinator at Palm Beach County Victim Services since 2006. She is a board member and treasurer of the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches.

“Florida ranks third in the nation in the prevalence of trafficking victims,” YWCA CEO Suzanne Turner said. “Addressing this issue is timely since January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.”

Tickets are $35 per person and $350 for a table of 10. For more information, or to make a reservation, call (561) 640-0050, ext. 134, visit www.ywcapbc.org and select “Events.”

Briefs

