Storm Smart Of Southeast Florida Now Open In WPB

Storm Smart of Southeast Florida Inc. is now open at 4047 Okeechobee Boulevard, Suite 106, in West Palm Beach. The new business is headed up by Ken Rayner and is the first licensed distributor of Storm Smart products.

Rayner sells, installs and services all storm-protection products manufactured by Storm Smart from its 60,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at its headquarters in Fort Myers, where it employs more than 150 people. Storm Smart is the largest manufacturer and installer of code-approved hurricane protection products in Florida. The new showroom offers storm-protection products for residential and commercial properties, including storm panels, and accordion, roll-down, Bahama and Colonial shutters, as well as impact-resistant windows and doors.

It features a mini lanai with a furniture display, and a Storm Catcher Roll-Down Screen demonstration area for customers to explore the various custom-made products available from Storm Smart.

Rayner was a customer on multiple prior projects and was drawn to Storm Smart’s commitment to producing top-of-the-line products and providing the best possible service.

“While 2016 was one of the warmest years in West Palm Beach, there were numerous severe weather events across South Florida that took some residents and businesses by surprise,” Rayner said. “So I felt it was a good time to have Storm Smart’s great products available right away here for those looking for better peace of mind in 2017.”

Although West Palm Beach was largely spared by Hurricane Matthew’s destruction in October 2016 — the biggest tropical cyclone threat to South Florida since Hurricane Wilma in 2005 — there were many property owners who reported wind damage.

“After Matthew, a lot of homeowners and businesses are rethinking their hurricane-protection strategies because you never know where a Category 4 storm like that will eventually rip through,” said Brian Rist, president and CEO of Storm Smart. “People want to know that their properties are protected as much as they can be, especially those thousands who spent the night in shelters and had no idea what they would find when they went home the next day.”

Rist is licensed as a certified general contractor, building inspector, aluminum contractor, mobile home installation contractor, lead abatement removal contractor and certified hurricane shelter evaluator.

The Storm Smart of Southeast Florida showroom is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call (877) 212-5453 or visit www.stormsmartse.com for info.

Storm Smart is headquartered at 6182 Idlewild Street in Fort Myers. For more info., call (239) 938-1000.

