haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Temple Beth Torah To Install Duretz Peled As Cantor

By at January 20, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Temple Beth Torah To Install Duretz Peled As Cantor

Temple Beth Torah of Wellington will formally install Jennifer Duretz Peled as cantor and director of education during a special Shabbat service on Friday, Jan. 27. The service will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the community is invited.

Duretz Peled began her tenure at Temple Beth Torah on July 1. She was the cantor at Congregation Keneseth Israel in Allentown, Penn., for five years before joining the congregation. Prior to that, she was the cantor at Temple B’nai Israel in Clearwater for three years.

She is an unwavering supporter of Israel and has traveled there 19 times. She studied at Universitat Haifa in Israel, where she loved living among such a diverse population of Jews, Christians and Muslims.

She studied opera performance at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, where she was the recipient of the Emma Lou Young Vocal Award. She received her degree in voice performance with a concentration in opera at the University of West Florida, where she was a two-time recipient of the prestigious Samuel Gittenstein Vocal Award.

During her cantorial studies, Duretz Peled was the NFTY-STR song-leading advisor for four years. She was the music educator and High Holiday family service leader at Main Line Reform Temple in Wynnewood, Penn.

Duretz Peled received her cantorial investiture in 2008 from the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College. She also received a master’s degree in cantorial studies and Jewish music from Gratz College in 2008, where she was the Abramson Fellow. She is a member of the Reform Movement’s American Conference of Cantors.

At the ceremony on Jan. 27, she will be joined by her husband, Rabbi Matan Peled, who is the education director at Temple Emmanuel, and her twin sons, Noam and Shai.

The weekend of installation and celebration will continue with a gala on Saturday evening and a brunch on Sunday morning. For more information on these events, call the temple office at (561) 793-2700. Temple Beth Torah is located at 900 Big Blue Trace in Wellington.

ABOVE: Jennifer Duretz Peled

People

Related Posts

Post Your Comments