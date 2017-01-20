Todd Minikus Is Unstoppable In Week 1 At WEF

Todd Minikus started off the New Year with multiple wins in Wellington, including two first-place wins at the ESP Holiday Circuit Finale held Jan. 4-8, as well as multiple first-place wins during Week 1 of the World Equestrian Festival, both held at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

Last week, Minikus piloted Valinski S, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding, to victory in the $50,000 National Guard Grand Prix. Minikus and Valinski S finished the jump-off with a clear round and a lead of almost two seconds to their closest competitor. Valinski S competed last summer in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, and is owned by Ronnie Beard and Wyndmont Inc. Valinski S and Minikus went on to take first place once again in the $35,000 WEF Challenge Cup, held on Jan. 12.

“Now that I have shown Valinski three or four times, I think he is starting to understand my ride,” Minikus said. “I think he is going to certainly be very competitive this winter. He wants to be a true winner and he has all of the necessary things — scope, carefulness, quickness, and I think we are going to have a lot of fun.”

Wyndmont’s up and coming prospect Cas, a 9-year-old Dutch Warmblood, has also proven himself ready for a successful season. Minikus navigated Cas to win the $5,000 1.35m Open Jumper Classic in the ESP Holiday Circuit Finale. Five horse and rider combinations made it to the jump off, with Minikus and Cas coming in first with a clear round and the fastest time. Minikus and Cas continued their winning streak by clinching first place once again at the $6,000 1.40m class on Jan. 12.

In addition to his victories with Valinski S and Cas, Minikus also racked up several other first-place titles during Week 1 of the Winter Equestrian Festival, including the $2,500 1.35m class with Maharaja del Juncal (owned by Two Swans Farm), the $200 Seven-Year-Old Developing Jumper class with Amai Du Bourgeonet (owned by Wyndmont Inc.) and the $350 Seven-Year-Old Developing Jumper class with Spring Girl (owned by Todd Minikus).

Last year, Minikus started his winter competition season with back-to-back victories in consecutive Saturday Night Lights Grand Prix events. Follow Team Minikus on Facebook and Instagram @Todd_Minikus, or visit www.toddminikusshowjumping.com.

ABOVE: Todd Minikus in his winning presentation with ringmaster Steve Rector.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People