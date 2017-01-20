haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Todd Minikus Is Unstoppable In Week 1 At WEF

By at January 20, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Todd Minikus started off the New Year with multiple wins in Wellington, including two first-place wins at the ESP Holiday Circuit Finale held Jan. 4-8, as well as multiple first-place wins during Week 1 of the World Equestrian Festival, both held at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

Last week, Minikus piloted Valinski S, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding, to victory in the $50,000 National Guard Grand Prix. Minikus and Valinski S finished the jump-off with a clear round and a lead of almost two seconds to their closest competitor. Valinski S competed last summer in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, and is owned by Ronnie Beard and Wyndmont Inc. Valinski S and Minikus went on to take first place once again in the $35,000 WEF Challenge Cup, held on Jan. 12.

“Now that I have shown Valinski three or four times, I think he is starting to understand my ride,” Minikus said. “I think he is going to certainly be very competitive this winter. He wants to be a true winner and he has all of the necessary things — scope, carefulness, quickness, and I think we are going to have a lot of fun.”

Wyndmont’s up and coming prospect Cas, a 9-year-old Dutch Warmblood, has also proven himself ready for a successful season. Minikus navigated Cas to win the $5,000 1.35m Open Jumper Classic in the ESP Holiday Circuit Finale. Five horse and rider combinations made it to the jump off, with Minikus and Cas coming in first with a clear round and the fastest time. Minikus and Cas continued their winning streak by clinching first place once again at the $6,000 1.40m class on Jan. 12.

In addition to his victories with Valinski S and Cas, Minikus also racked up several other first-place titles during Week 1 of the Winter Equestrian Festival, including the $2,500 1.35m class with Maharaja del Juncal (owned by Two Swans Farm), the $200 Seven-Year-Old Developing Jumper class with Amai Du Bourgeonet (owned by Wyndmont Inc.) and the $350 Seven-Year-Old Developing Jumper class with Spring Girl (owned by Todd Minikus).

Last year, Minikus started his winter competition season with back-to-back victories in consecutive Saturday Night Lights Grand Prix events. Follow Team Minikus on Facebook and Instagram @Todd_Minikus, or visit www.toddminikusshowjumping.com.

ABOVE: Todd Minikus in his winning presentation with ringmaster Steve Rector.

