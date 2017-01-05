CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for January 6, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Cultural Center And Amphitheater Work Highlight RPB 2017… Road Projects, Park Expansion Top Indian Trail Plans For 2017… Wellington Officials Expect A Busy Year… Paving Projects A Main Focus For Town Of Lox Groves In 2017… Powell, Willhite Look Forward To Legislative Session… Wellington Utilities Director Puts Focus On Reclaimed Water… Guardrail On Birkdale Drive Will Protect Homes, Drivers And Pedestrians In The Area… Floor Specialists Opens New Design Showroom In Wellington…

Digital Issue