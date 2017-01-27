USET Foundation Hosts Gold Medal Club Reception

On Friday, Jan. 20, the United States Equestrian Team Foundation hosted its Gold Medal Club Reception at the Wanderers Club, where Gold Medal Club members who have made the USET Foundation a priority in their charitable giving for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years were recognized. In addition, the Lionel Guerrand-Hermès Trophy was awarded to young talent Chloe Reid, the Whitney Stone Cup went to dressage Olympian Laura Graves and the R. Bruce Duchossois Distinguished Trustee Award was given to Jacqueline B. Mars. Photos by Taylor Renner/Phelps Media Group

Around Town Equestrian