Vinceremos Annual Auction Feb. 3 At IPC

On the evening of Friday, Feb. 3, Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center supporters will gather at the International Polo Club Palm Beach for the 30th annual Benefit Dinner & Auction.

Guests will enjoy the excitement of the “Buck Off” mechanical bull riding championships, a silent and live auction, as well as a celebration of the triumphs shared by everyone at Vinceremos.

With the generous support of sponsors and donors, Vinceremos is able to give a voice to the voiceless through the healing power of horses. The nonprofit has been providing equine-assisted learning and therapy to children and adults with special needs and disabilities for 35 years.

For tickets to the annual auction, or to learn more about Vinceremos, visit www.vinceremos.org.

Briefs