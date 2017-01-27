Vinceremos Buck Off Competition In Full Swing
The Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center held the second of its three Buck Off qualifying rounds Thursday, Jan. 19 at the White Horse Fashion Cuisine. Teams of riders tried their hand at staying on the mechanical bull, with the “Real Bucking Deal” team of Brandon Ratchford, Donnie Mills, Andrey Ferreir and 10-year-old Trent Ferreir coming away with the win. The third round was held Thursday, Jan. 26, before the finale, which is set for Friday, Feb. 3 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach during the 30th annual Vinceremos Benefit Auction. For more information, visit www.vinceremos.org.