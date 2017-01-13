Vinceremos Re-Gifting Party

The Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center will host a re-gifting party Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Seahorse Fashion Cuisine (10660 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 170, Wellington).

Guests are invited to join the fun by bringing an unopened and unused silent auction donation with a minimum value of $25. Need help with a donation? Gift certificates will be available. Complimentary cocktails are thanks to Perrier-Jouët Champagne and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Hors d’oeuvres are thanks to Seahorse.

Every donation helps give the gift of equine-assisted activities to a rider with disabilities at the Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center. For more info., call (561) 792-9900.

