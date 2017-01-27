Wellington Chamber Honors Dr. Max Cohen Of MaxHealth Chiropractic

The Medical and Wellness Committee of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce has honored Dr. Max Cohen as its Medical and Wellness Professional of the Month.

Cohen earned his doctoral degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2010, becoming a third-generation chiropractor. His drive for treating musculoskeletal conditions and sports-related injuries began in 2001, while he was a licensed massage therapist.

Cohen regularly attends seminars to keep up to date on the latest information and technology pertaining to chiropractic and the healthcare profession. His techniques bring a unique and highly skilled approach toward empowering his patients to live life without limitations.

Cohen’s model of care is centered beyond passive care alone. This results in better movement, improved function and faster pain relief. He creates an individual design for recovery and performance enhancement.

Along with chiropractic, Cohen has a passion for coaching families toward better health with holistic lifestyle choices.

He also enjoys giving back to the local community and charities. As a practitioner and educator, he volunteers his time by giving health talks at local churches/temples, nutrition stores, medical offices, universities and local chambers.

As a Wellington native, Cohen and his wife, Jenn, enjoy living in their hometown close to family and friends. The Cohen family, which includes children Nolan and Blake, can be seen at local community and sporting events drinking green smoothies and living healthy.

MaxHealth Chiropractic is located at 12160 South Shore Blvd., Suite 103, in Wellington. For more information, call (561) 249-0373 or visit www.maxhealthchiropractic.com.

ABOVE: Dr. Max Cohen

