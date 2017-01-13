Wellington Council Salutes State Champion Bronco Band

The Palm Beach Central High School band was recognized Tuesday, Jan. 10 in a proclamation by the Wellington Village Council for winning the Class 3A State Championship in November. The band, under the direction of James Yaques, was awarded multiple trophies, including Best Music, Best Visual, Best General Effect and Best Color Guard, and received the second-highest score in the history of the Class 3A semifinals.

